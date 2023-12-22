Janesville donates land, money for new Boys and Girls Club center

Artist conception of the new Boys and Girls Club center in Janesville.
Artist conception of the new Boys and Girls Club center in Janesville.(City of Janesville)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – For several years, Janesville city leaders have bought land along the Rock River, planning on developing new commercial and recreational opportunities.

Recently, they took the next step, donating three-acres property between the river and Delavan Drive, along the east side of South Jackson Street, as well as $750,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville. The city said the gifts will go toward the building of a new 35,000 square-foot facility that will allow the organization to centralize its efforts and “triple its programming success.”

“The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville Board of Directors and staff are grateful for the City’s support,” CEO Rebecca Veium said. “This partnership brings our vision of a new building to better serve our youth and community closer to fruition.”

The city added that a new capital campaign will be launched as well, aiming to round out the money needed to construct the facility. In its statement, the city explained that the effort will go beyond offering much needed services to show growth and investments across Janesville.

