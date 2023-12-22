Jimenez’s double-double propels Badger women to a win over Eastern Illinois.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball beat Eastern Illinois 76-78 at the Kohl Center.

Freshman D’Yanis Jimenez tallied her first-ever double-double, with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of five Badgers in double figures for scoring. Senior Brooke Schramek had a season-high 18 points.

Wisconsin’s leading scorer, Serah Williams, did not play. She was on the bench in street clothes.

Eastern Illinois lead 39-35 at the half, but Wisconsin came out of halftime with a 9-0 run to set the tone in the second half.

The Badgers dominated points off turnovers 23-10, fast-break points 20-7, and made free throws 21-9.

The Panthers drop to 3-10 on the year, while the Badgers improve to 7-4. Up next, Wisconsin will play at Purdue on December 30.

