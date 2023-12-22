Madison residents scrambling to find low-income housing ahead of possible closure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two low-income apartment complexes in Madison could close in the new year, concerning residents who have to find new housing in just a few months.

Tree Lane Apartments and Rethke Terrace were opened using federal funds from the national movement ‘Housing First,’ which assists those experiencing homelessness by putting them into permanent housing.

Company ‘Heartland Housing’ became owner of the properties, but according to court records, experienced financial difficulties and stopped funding the projects. A court-appointed receiver took control of the complexes in June and began looking for a new owner.

According to the city, nonprofit Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan took on the role of property manager and worked to increase security and work with vendors, among other tasks.

But without a new owner, and with funds running out, the two buildings are expected to close by March of 2024.

Residents at Tree Lane Apartments say they were told of the possible closure on Tuesday.

“They offered us that they would assist us in moving to the new place, whatever it be, if we even have a place to be,” Sheryl Depriest said. “It’s the winter time. Who gets out in March?”

Christina Phiobrick says she’s lived at the complex for years, adding violence has continued to rise.

“I think anything positive about getting away from here is good.... but we need somewhere to go,” she said. “I’ve been jumped in my own building about four times. I have police reports and I’m trying to move right now.”

While Phiobrick is moving voluntarily, she says not everyone is in that position.

“They’re taking homes away from people that can’t afford other homes. Some, some of us have good incomes and some don’t, so it’s like a give or take thing and you can’t just throw that on somebody like that.”

Marilynn Paterson says she’s seen four deaths since living at the complex.

“This is supposed to be a safe haven building for women and children and it’s not like that, they have pedophiles here, drug dealers here.”

City of Madison leaders have said they will help residents find alternative housing. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released the following statement-

“Tree Lane Apartments and Rethke Terrace are important projects that support vulnerable families, and we hope a new owner is found who is dedicated to that goal. The City has long worked with the property owners and managers to create a stable, secure environment for residents, and a seamless transition to a new managing partner after Heartland Housing declared bankruptcy. We remain committed to supporting residents through this ownership transition however we can.”

