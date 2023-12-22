Madison restaurant owner reunites with first responders who saved his life after marathon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A restaurant owner who suffered a cardiac arrest during the Madison Marathon this year was recently reunited with the medical team who saved his life.

“Thank you,” runner Pram Adriansjach said. “I don’t know what else to say but thank you.”

A restaurant owner who suffered a cardiac arrest during the Madison Marathon this year was recently reunited with the medical team who saved his life. (Madison Fire Department)

Adriansjach was finishing the 26.2-mile course around Lake Monona and along Lake Mendota Shores when he collapsed while crossing the finish line near the State Capitol, the Madison Fire Department recounted. Adriansjach didn’t remember the race, nor did he remember being whisked away in a wheelchair to a nearby medical tent.

MFD paramedics and SSM Health doctors and nurses determined he did not have a normal heart rhythm. The team immediately performed CPR on Adriansjach and prepared to use a defibrillator on him, while other MFD crews were called to help assist.

MFD noted Adriansjach’s heart started beating normally again after two rounds of CPR and two shocks, but he was still in a fragile condition. Once he was in a stable enough condition, officials took him to UW Hospital.

Thanks to the quick and caring actions of the team, Adriansjach was back to his family-owned restaurant, Bandung Indonesian Cuisine, preparing to serve customers again. But before that, he got to hug all the first responders and medical staff who saved his life and receive his “Finisher” medal.

“I want people to know what you did and the impact you made,” Adriansjach said to two firefighter/paramedics he saw at his reunion. “You affect a lot of people.”

Madison Fire Department said first responders rarely get to reunite with their patients, making the tearful interaction a special occasion for everyone to see the importance of their efforts.

