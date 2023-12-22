Millions to travel on Wisconsin roadways this holiday weekend

Wis DOT and State Patrol are remind travelers roadways will be busy this holiday weekend.
Wis DOT and State Patrol are remind travelers roadways will be busy this holiday weekend.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As millions of Americans are expected to fly this holiday season, millions more will take to the roadways to visit family and friends this weekend.

AAA is projecting 2.3 million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, which is an increase of nearly 2.7 percent over last year’s numbers.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT) urges holiday travelers to watch their speed, focus on the road and expect major interstates and highways to be busy across the state.

