Millions to travel on Wisconsin roadways this holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As millions of Americans are expected to fly this holiday season, millions more will take to the roadways to visit family and friends this weekend.

AAA is projecting 2.3 million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, which is an increase of nearly 2.7 percent over last year’s numbers.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT) urges holiday travelers to watch their speed, focus on the road and expect major interstates and highways to be busy across the state.

