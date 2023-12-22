One municipality in Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission considers ending agreement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “If we run out of money to make payroll or any of the other things, that’s a crisis,” worries Sheila Palinkas.

She is the member of the Town of Oakland board that serves on the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission, a group made up of the five municipalities the emergency services crews serve. They are Cambridge, Oakland, Rockdale, Christiana and Lake Mills.

Palinkas and other town of Oakland board members have called a special closed session meeting on Thursday night to decide whether or not to break away from the commission. That decision could change who shows up when someone calls 911.

Before the special meeting on Thursday, there was supposed to be a commission wide meeting with all five municipalities on Wednesday. But because of friction between commission members, it didn’t happen.

At that meeting the first item on the agenda, roll call, quickly became the last. With only two out of the five representatives present, a quorum was not reached, so as soon as the meeting started, it was adjourned. The members who didn’t show are Alicia Hynes from Rockdale, Mark Cook from Christiana and Dave Schroeder representing Lake Mills. Kris Breunig from Cambridge and Palinkas from Oakland were there.

“The other three commissioners who weren’t here tonight, I don’t understand why you’re not here. I think it’s time to be responsible to your municipality and step up and do your job,” voices Richard Nelson, a member of the public from Oakland.

Nelson came out to hear discussion on topics that ranged from removing the board president to amending a failed 2024 budget proposal. He says the individual municipalities can’t set their own budgets until the public safety commission budget is set because such a large percentage of their budgets goes to public safety.

“The budget they received they rejected. The commission should be actively engaged to get a budget we will accept and can work with, and again, I don’t understand why they won’t do that. They’re letting down their municipalities. They’re letting down the public. It’s extremely disappointing and I think disrespectful,” says Nelson.

Palinkas says as a commissioner and board member, she is now tasked with telling the people she represents what happened or rather, what didn’t.

“This is stressful for everyone. No one showed up tonight to help come to an agreement in how we move forward. So what are our options? And those don’t look very good,” said Palinkas.

Palinkas says the lack of cooperation from the other municipalities who didn’t show up means her town will have to make some tough decisions.

“Another option would be to vote to withdraw from the intergovernmental agreement,” says Palinkas.

If Oakland is no longer a part of the five-municipality pact, the board would have a lot to figure out, especially when it comes to who responds when someone calls 911 for help and how to pay for it.

“It seems dramatic but at this point the failure to cooperate and change the way we’ve been operating for quite some time now is not there. So it may take that,” says Palinkas.

If Oakland decides to withdraw, they’d have to declare they are doing so by the end of the year. If they do, they would have a 2024 transition and need to figure out a plan to cover public safety.

15 Investigates has reached out to the three commission members who were not at the meeting Wednesday to ask why, and they have not responded.

