Police knew man was a threat before mass shooting, police video shows, but they felt confronting him was unsafe

FILE - A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police in Maine feared confronting Robert Card, an Army reservist in the weeks prior to the worst mass shooting in state history would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to footage released by law enforcement, Friday, Dec. 22.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By The Associated Press and PATRICK WHITTLE
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine feared confronting an Army reservist prior to the worst mass shooting in state history would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to footage released by law enforcement.

The videos were released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press on Friday.

Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, committed the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history when he killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston.

Card’s body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days after the shootings. Reports soon began to emerge that he had spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital months before the attacks and had amassed weapons.

