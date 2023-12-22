Santa Claus cruises down Monona streets

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As Santa Claus ties all the last bows on Christmas presents and checks his list twice, he took a break to cruise down the streets of Monona on Thursday night.

Santa opted to ride in style on an antique fire truck as opposed to his usual sleigh and reindeer. He was guided by officers from Monona Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Dane County.

“You know, this is one of those wonderful feel good events where we get to welcome Santa here in Monona, and have the privilege and honor of taking him around town and making sure all the young folks get a chance to see Santa, and we’re really excited,” Police Chief Brian Chaney said.

Those hoping to check in on Santa’s journey around the globe can check out NORAD’s Santa Tracker to see where he is.

