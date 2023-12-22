Santa Claus cruises down Monona streets

Santa Claus left the Monona Fire Department on Thursday afternoon.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As Santa Claus ties all the last bows on Christmas presents and checks his list twice, he took a break to cruise down the streets of Monona on Thursday night.

Santa opted to ride in style on an antique fire truck as opposed to his usual sleigh and reindeer. He was guided by officers from Monona Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Dane County.

“You know, this is one of those wonderful feel good events where we get to welcome Santa here in Monona, and have the privilege and honor of taking him around town and making sure all the young folks get a chance to see Santa, and we’re really excited,” Police Chief Brian Chaney said.

Those hoping to check in on Santa’s journey around the globe can check out NORAD’s Santa Tracker to see where he is.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
BBB warns of texting scam
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest

Latest News

Santa Claus left the Monona Fire Department on Thursday afternoon.
Santa Claus cruises down streets of Monona
The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart...
11-year-old boy receives new heart at UW Health Transplant Center
The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart...
11-year-old boy receives new heart
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023.
MPD: Driver who hit pedestrian on Packers Ave. wouldn’t have had time to stop