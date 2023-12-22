Sauk Co. Humane Society rescues dog in woods after another found dead in ditch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog who was likely abandoned and dumped in a ditch was found dead inside a black bag in the woods in Sauk County, according to the Sauk County Humane Society.

The Humane Society recalls it was one of the first organizations to respond to a concerned caller who spotted another dog roaming around near the bag where the deceased dog was found.

Operations Manager Rose Greenwood said it’s unclear how long the dog had been left there, so it’s hard to know what actually happened.

But there is a silver lining to the sad story — the humane society set up a dog trap to try to bring her safely back to the shelter. After a few tries, and refreshing her food and water — animal control found the dog in the trap, brought her to the shelter and gave her the name Noelle.

The shelter checked Noelle for a microchip and lost dog reports to see if anyone was looking for her, but nothing turned up.

Greenwood said the abandoned pup is warming up and is available now for adoption at the shelter, and noted Sauk Co. Humane does not charge any surrender fees, and takes in animals without judgement.

Greenwood also wants to warn people not to give pets as gifts this holiday season, noting there are many factors that go into choosing the right pet and the commitment it requires to add a furry friend to your home.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.