State health officials urge Wisconsinites to stay healthy this holiday season

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the holidays being a time for all sorts of gatherings, state health officials are reminding Wisconsinites to be mindful of their health to protect themselves and their loved ones from illnesses.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday that COVID-19, flu and RSV cases are going up at normal levels for this time of year. DHS is urging people to practice good hygiene and try to not expose family members who may be more at risk of illness.

While we’re at normal levels, health officials note how there has been one recent change.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been seeing very early seasons,” Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said. “Last year, at this particular time, I think we have already peaked and we are on a decline. So again, it all depends on when the season starts when we see the peak.”

Haupt is concerned about COVID-19 booster numbers being so low. Only 20% of people in Wisconsin are up to date on the vaccine and he’d like to see that number go up.

