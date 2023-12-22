Two Storms to Impact the Region Through the Holiday Weekend

Rain will be likely by Christmas Day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Above Average Temperatures Today
  • Mild Well Into Next Week
  • More Active Weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very mild temperatures are expected for the upcoming holiday weekend and beyond. It is going to be a gloomy scenario, however through the upcoming weekend as well. We have a wave of low pressure that’s going to pass by to the south of here today.

This area of low pressure will bring showers to the state of Wisconsin beginning around midday today and continuing through the afternoon and into the evening. Rain totals will probably come in under a quarter of an inch in most spots.

Cloudy skies, mild temperatures and some rain are on the way for the weekend.
Cloudy skies, mild temperatures and some rain are on the way for the weekend.(wmtv)
A second system will approach on Sunday making its way through Sunday night and into Christmas day Monday. This system will bring more significant rainfall to the region with rain totals expected to exceed an inch in some spots. The wind will pick up as well.

High temperatures are going to be extremely mild. Highs are expected to be well into the 50s by Christmas Eve and Christmas day. More mild weather is expected into next week. There will still be some lingering showers though for Tuesday.

