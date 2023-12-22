WATCH: “Bring Jorge home”, the Gonzalez family’s plea to government officials after a deadly car crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - In a video from the family, Kurt Schilling, Paulina Gonzalez, and the Gonzalez family and friends have one request of the Wisconsin state government: “Bring Jorge home.”

After Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez were killed by a drunk driver going the wrong way on Highway 10, they have been working to get Paulina’s remaining child, Jorge, approved for a visa to attend the funeral.

However, the visa application was denied, leaving Jorge stuck in Ecuador, and four other family members awaiting expedited green card approval.

The family’s message to elected officials is simple: help Jorge get home so he and his mother can grieve together, with the funeral only a week away.

The family tells Action 2 News that they are also seeking an immigration lawyer to help navigate the bureaucracy.

If you’d like to help the Gonzalez family, you can find more information here.

