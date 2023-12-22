Wilson Elementary School students pick gifts for loved ones at holiday shop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 10th Wilson Holiday Shop was open for business Thursday at Wilson Elementary School.

Students earn “paw points” for their daily school tasks, and they got to use those points on Thursday to pick out gifts for their loved ones.

The holiday shop is set up to resemble a shopping experience for students.

“They love it,” said Principal Ashley Wright. “Otherwise, not many of our students have the opportunity to buy or purchase gifts for their families for the holidays. So this is a great way for them to give back to their families as well.

Former Wilson Elementary School Administrative Assistant Jeanne Lee started the shop 10 years ago because of her love for students and her passion for strengthening community.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.