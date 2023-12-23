AJ Storr leads No. 24 Wisconsin past Chicago State; Badgers point guard Hepburn hurt

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — AJ Storr scored a career-high 29 points and No. 24 Wisconsin beat Chicago State 80-53 on Friday night.

The Badgers’ starting point guard, Chucky Hepburn, suffered a lower-body injury with 18:08 remaining in the game and did not return. Hepburn, who leads the Badgers in minutes and steals per game, crumpled to the floor on a breakaway following a steal and had to be helped from the court by teammates.

Storr, a sophomore transfer from St. John’s, hit 11 of 18 shots, including 3 of 5 beyond the arc. His previous career high was 23 points last season for the Red Storm. His best with Wisconsin was 22.

Steven Crowl added 13 points and Tyler Wahl had 11 for the Badgers (8-3).

Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 10 points on 4-of-22 shooting for Chicago State (7-10), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. That run included a win over then-No. 25 Northwestern in which Cardet had 30 points.

Storr scored 20 points in the first half as Wisconsin led 38-25 at the break. In the second half, his rebound jam capped a 9-0 run that put the Badgers ahead 52-29.

Wisconsin gained separation early with a 14-1 run, taking a 20-5 lead on a pair of free throws by Crowl with 11:24 left in the half.

The Cougars missed their first 11 shots before Noble Crawford hit a 3-pointer with 10:08 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Chicago State: Playing an independent schedule this season before moving to the Northeast Conference in 2024-25, the Cougars are at California Baptist next. Then they face DePaul, Kansas State and Oklahoma State between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

Wisconsin: Players and staff wore white T-shirts with the words “Walt Strong” in tribute to former player Walt McGrory, who died Saturday of bone cancer at age 24. McGrory appeared in 37 games off the bench over four seasons at Wisconsin and was part of the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

UP NEXT

Chicago State is at California Baptist on Wednesday.

Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Jan. 2.

___

