Badger Volleyball’s Robinson, Crawford announce return for 5th year

Devyn Robinson celebrates vs. Illinois
Devyn Robinson celebrates vs. Illinois(UWBadgers.com/ Julia Kostopoulos)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger Volleyball fans are elated after seniors Devyn Robinson and Caroline Crawford both announced their plans to play for Wisconsin for another year.

The two seniors announced their intentions to return to the court on Friday as both have one more year of eligibility left due to the COVID exemption the NCAA made for athletes who competed in the 2020-21 school year.

Badger middle Caroline Crawford named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Badger middle Caroline Crawford named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.(Nolan Kromke/ UWBadgers.com)

Crawford announcing her return on Instagram, saying in part: “Being able to wear Wisconsin across my chest has been a dream come true. I’m so fortunate to have an extra year of eligibility to play the sport I love. I couldn’t be more excited and determined for next season. There’s still unfinished business.”

Robinson announcing on X Friday evening saying “tell a friend to tell a friend... #5thyear”

Wisconsin finishing another impressive season 30-4 and took second in the Big Ten before reaching the Final Four for the fourth time in five seasons. The team was ranked No. 3 in the final AVCA poll.

