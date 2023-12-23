Columbus golfers sport ugly Christmas sweaters for holiday scramble

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - “Golf” and “Christmas in Wisconsin” are two things that rarely fall into the same sentence. But one local golf course has brought together those seemingly opposite ideas in the goofiest way. On years where the weather is relatively nice, Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus hosts the Ugliest Christmas Sweater Scramble.

The last time they had the event was in 2019 when there was no snow on the ground.

More than 70 golfers suited up in their ugliest and weirdest holiday-themed sweaters to hit the links.

For a golfer from Stoughton, he and his friends jumped at the opportunity for some Christmas-time golf.

“Obviously, not very often that you get to get out and golf in late December in Wisconsin,” golfer Jason Becker from Stoughton said. So, I reached out to those guys last week when they posted that they were hosting another Ugly Sweater Scramble and we all jumped at the opportunity to get out and golf in late December and have a fun time out on the golf course.”

