MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Smartphone application Purposity and the UW Madison Student Financial Aid Office will provide a space for people to donate gifts to college students in need this holiday season and beyond.

UW Madison students Megan Huber and Lilian Huang said the holidays can be hard for young adults balancing tuition and rent costs with gift giving and receiving.

The financial aid office and Purposity will put up a giving tree linking to the donation app so people can easily donate to students who need winter coats, boots or other items.

”I think there are definitely some that could use that extra support,” Huber said. ”I think it’s a really good idea. Being a student, it’s really hard to make money and balance school. I know that insecurity in some areas can add more stress to some students life, so I think that’s a really good idea.”

Donation app bringing giving tree to UW Madison bookstore (Marcus Aarsvold)

Purposity is a national nonprofit organization whose name comes from combining the words purpose and generosity.

“The reality is there are some really struggling college students to make ends meet and they just need a little help and the best part is they’re working to make their lives better,” Purposity Founder Blake Canterbury said. “They’re working setup a good future and those are the people that often we love to come behind and say look if you’re working to make your life better, let’s support them.”

UW Madison Student Financial Aid Assistant Director Kasi Strahl said her colleague discovered Purposity a few years ago and then created an online portal in Wisconsin in 2021.

Strahl’s office receives applications from college students in need who submit their requests anonymously. Purposity then publishes the students’ needs and stories online where anyone can make donations.

Donation app bringing giving tree to UW Madison bookstore (Marcus Aarsvold | Marcus Aarsvold)

”Sometimes these asks are vulnerable. So the form just comes to our team and then we do the rest to share it with Purposity,” she said. ”What seems small in the moment, like that toothpaste, laundry detergent or whatever it might be, it might seem small in the moment, but it really does go a long way because it’s one less thing that they have to worry about trying to afford on a regular basis.”

Huang said the application is a good idea.

”Sometimes holidays are rough, sometimes it’s hard because everybody is so happy and jolly about the holidays, everybody is talking about the gifts they’re getting and Christmases they have,” she said. “But, some people just can’t afford it and it sucks to see that happen sometimes.”

The financial aid office will put up a blue giving tree on Tuesday in the bookstore on State Street. The tree will have QR coded ornaments that people can scan and donate, then students will get their gifts delivered to their doorsteps.

Donation app bringing giving tree to UW Madison bookstore (Marcus Aarsvold)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.