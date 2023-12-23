Falling in love with QB Love

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers quarterback Jordan Love is tied for fourth in the NFL with 26 touchdowns.

He, Patrick Mahomes, and Tua Tagovailoa are all in fourth place. They only trail MVP frontrunners Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and Jared Goff.

While Love’s stats may be inflated due to the number of top tier quarterbacks with injuries, Love is still showing he has what it takes.

Despite all the stats, his eyes are set on the playoffs and it all starts with needing a win on Christmas Eve.

“For me personally it has definitely been a process where I have been getting better every week,” Love said. “Understanding little scenarios better and where to go with the ball. just kind of situational awareness and things like that. it has been a learning process for me and every week i have been growing.”

The Packers play the Panthers on Christmas Eve at noon.

