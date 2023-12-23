Fitchburg neighbors go all out for holiday lights

A group of neighbors in Fitchburg are celebrating the holidays in a big way.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A group of neighbors in Fitchburg are celebrating the holidays in a big way.

No one neighbor on the southern part of Hollyhock Street directs everyone on going all out for the holidays with their lights displays, but they all push each other to get more elaborate.

Last year, Tom Nicholas’ home won the Fitchburg Lights Tour competition. Past winners are not eligible to win again, but Nicholas said he still goes all out in the friendly competition with his neighbors.

“I try and do something different every year which is why there is no theme other than color, you know, trying to have the blue and the white lights,” Nicholas said. “But otherwise, I try and do something different every year. This is my art.”

Nicholas said his goal is to have so any lights you can see them from a plane passing over Madison.

