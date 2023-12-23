Fitchburg PD investigating shooting outside bar and grill

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police are investigating after they received a report of a person shot just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Monkeyshines Bar & Grill on McKee Road where the apparent victim left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers learned a fight broke out in the parking lot. Evidence collected at the scene confirmed at least one shot was fired and one round appeared to have struck the building.

Fitchburg Police said no one has come forward to report they were shot and no other injuries have been reported.

FPD says staff at the bar immediately locked the doors to keep the many people inside safe.

The Madison Police Department, Verona Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with security and the investigation.

As the investigation remains open and active, FPD is asking anyone with information regarding this dangerous incident is asked to contact them at (608) 270-4300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or via P3Tips.com. Fitchburg PD says tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

