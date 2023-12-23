Foggy & damp holiday weekend

Dense fog this morning

Fog redevelops tonight - Sunday AM

Rain likely on Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We don’t have the cheeriest holiday forecast for us this weekend, but at least we’re not expecting snowy travel impacts.

Dense fog has developed this morning, and a dense fog advisory will be in effect through 11 AM. Be sure to manually turn on your low-beam headlights, as they might not automatically switch on after the sun rises. I would expect travel to be a bit slower in busier areas.

We’ll expect similar foggy conditions late tonight and into the first half of Sunday as well. Take it easy on the roads this weekend!

What’s Coming Up...

Fog will begin to lighten up during the late morning, but most of today will stay damp feeling with persistent mist and drizzle. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon, so no need to worry about slippery roads at least.

Fog will redevelop later this evening, quickly becoming dense. I expect the National Weather Service will issue another dense fog advisory. If you can, try to get where you need to be earlier in the evening tonight to avoid the fog, or just plan on some slower travel.

Christmas Eve Sunday will be very similar to today: dense fog in the morning that will clear around midday, but sticking with drizzle and misty conditions. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid-50s with a southerly breeze.

Christmas Day

A rainy but mild holiday is on tap for us this year. A rain system will begin to move in from the west during the morning, with the most widespread rain expected after noon. Temperatures will be very mild through the day: starting off in the mid-40s in the morning and reaching the lower 50s in the afternoon so there is no threat of icy roads.

If you’re traveling on Christmas Day, I would expect the slowest travel to be in the afternoon when most of the rain is moving through, however, there may be some areas of fog during the morning as well.

Looking Ahead...

The rest of the week looks a bit unsettled with minor rain/snow chances on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures will be getting cooler through the week with highs in the lower 30s by Friday.

