Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve

A picture of the outside of Lane's Bakery. The bakery is housed in a two-story brick building...
Lane's Bakery in Madison will close after almost 70 years in business.(Gabriella Rusk)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lane’s Bakery in Madison is officially closing up shop at the end of the day on Sunday.

This comes after the Lane family started the business in 1954 selling cookies, donuts, and classic Wisconsin Kringles. Now, Charles Lane and his wife Becky are ready to let it go.

Lane is the grandson of the original owner and has worked in the business for 40 of its nearly 70 years open. He says it’s an emotional transition to have to make, and that he’ll miss his customers most of all.

If you’re looking to get your Lane’s fix just one more time, they will be open through Sunday, December 24 — Christmas Eve. They are not accepting any pre-orders and all their treats are first-come-first-served.

