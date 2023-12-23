Multiple injuries reported after downtown Madison bar fight

(MGN)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a downtown Madison bar early Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Dept.

MPD officers and UW-Madison Police responded to the fight, which happened outside Sconnie Bar in the 1400 block of Regent Street just after midnight.

Three people were injured, according to the police report, but none of those injuries are considered life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. MPD noted the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional arrests may be possible.

