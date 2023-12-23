No Sun In Sight

Dense fog returns tonight

Unseasonably warm Sunday

Temperatures head down midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Holiday Everyone!!

I hope everyone is having a festive weekend, even though the weather is not necessarily what you’d expect for the holiday. But compared to last year’s bitingly cold temperatures with gusty winds and highs only in the teens, I know this is a nice alternative.

If you were out and about last night you know that we had some pretty dense fog form before midnight and stayed with us through the morning. This afternoon, there were still some patchy areas, but get ready, more fog is on the way tonight through Sunday morning. Iowa, Lafayette, and Green counties remain under a Dense Fog Advisory through tomorrow morning.

What’s Coming Up...

Morning temperatures today were warm, and some of us broke the record warmest minimum temperatures. Normally our lows this time are year are in the mid-teens, but this morning they were very warm, near 40 for many of us. Temperatures today climbed a bit from yesterday, bringing us into the upper 40s.

Tonight, the widespread fog is back, and additional counties are expected to fall back under a Dense Fog Advisory. Visibilities are expected to stay under ¼ mile and in some areas could be close to zero visibility. Later Sunday morning, visibility will begin to improve but clouds will continue to stay with us. It is unlikely that we’ll see any sunshine until after Christmas. Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Sunday night we’ll get our first round of rain, and that will be mostly for our western counties. Then starting on Monday morning, more rain moves in for everyone. Rain should be light for the majority of the day but could get a bit heavier at times. Models are suggesting that we’re likely only to see about 1/4″ of rain, with a few localized areas up to 1/2″. Highs on Monday will fall a bit, into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

From Tuesday on we’re expecting a cooling trend, back to the 30s by Thursday. Tuesday will be a relatively drier day with just short periods of rain early, then a chance for some mixed precipitation later in the day that will continue into Wednesday. If you’re hoping that this could bring us the snow we’ve been missing, you’ll need to wait till 2024.

