‘One person dying is too, too many’: Alder looks to improve safety along road near Madison’s north side after two recent fatal crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison alder is suggesting ways to make one road near the city’s north side safer.

It comes after two major crashes along Packers Avenue over the last month. Both were fatal.

“This is a problem that has to be solved,” Madison District 12 Alder Amani Latimer Burris said. “One person dying is too, too many.”

Latimer Burris became the alder of District 12 in April. Not even a year in service, she said she has heard from multiple residents complaining about Packers Avenue.

“What I’m hearing from constituents is that people are acting like they’re on a speedway and that they can go as fast as they want,” Latimer Burris said.

On Nov. 10, a crash left one person dead, seriously injuring another. On Dec. 16, just over a month later, another person died after an overnight crash. Each crash happened on Packers Avenue.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

“When this happens, it impacts the community, it impacts families, it impacts everybody, especially when there’s a loss life,” Latimer Burris said.

Over the past 10 years, Packers Avenue has seen 11 different crashes result in serious injuries, according to the WisTransPortal Data Hub.

The website also shows an additional four crashes over that span resulted in fatalities. It did not yet include the fatal crash from Dec. 16, which would raise that number to five.

Latimer Burris said she’s reached out to the city seeking ways to improve safety along the road and using funds from the city’s Vision Zero program.

“We’re going to get together in January, so I’m sure they’ll add something to the list,” Latimer Burris said.

Potential safety measures Latimer Burris thinks would help the six-lane wide road include more traffic lights and reducing speed limits.

“I think it should be adding the traffic lights,” Latimer Burris said. “I think it should be lowering the speed limit to a certain degree, education about why that matters and I think enforcement is really big.”

The current speed limit along Packers Avenue is 35 miles per hour.

Although speed was not a factor in the most recent fatal crash, a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department urges people to slow down.

“Speed is always a big factor,” MPD spokesperson Korrie Rondorf said. “Slowing down, being more aware of your surroundings, not being on your cell phone, recognizing that there are big pedestrian crosswalks in those areas.”

MPD also said to wear the proper clothing if you are out walking during the night time.

“If you are walking in those darker hours, make sure you’re wearing a reflective vest or some sort of reflective clothing,” Rondorf said.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.