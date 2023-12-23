Ugliest Christmas Sweater Scramble back for second year at Kestrel Ridge

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ugliest Christmas Sweater Scramble is back for the second time ever at the Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus, Wis.

Thanks to relatively nice December weather, the golf club decided the event was a “go” last Friday. Organizers said there are at least 70 people signed up to golf in foursomes.

For organizers, it’s a great time to get in some end-of-season golf.

“I think just seeing everyone so excited to be playing golf in December, especially in Wisconsin, these are cherished days that we don’t always get,” Kestrel Ridge Golf Course General Manager Jessica Blaska-Grady said. “So, the bar is gong to be open, we’re going to do some hot chocolate drink specials. We’re going to have the beverage carts out there. I told them to wear layers. And then we have a full buffet afterwards. so, get everybody fed and get them on their way.”

The event starts on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

