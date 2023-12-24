As automotive industry shifts, Dane Co. auto shops see growing interest at schools

MT. HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - As the automotive industry continues to shift, and the shortage of technicians persists, auto companies in Dane County are turning to their area high schools.

Seniors at Mt. Horeb High School Sawyer Stapelmann and Payton Jones spend a lot of time in their school’s garage.

“I like to get my hands dirty and be physically working on stuff instead of sitting in a classroom and learning about it from a book,” Jones said.

Their interest in the automotive industry coincides with the ongoing shortage.

“Tomorrow’s employees are in high school today and we need to get them interested and get them excited early even if it’s just with a part time job,” Service Manager at Kriete Truck Centers David Rowell said. “That’s where our new employees are now, you know.”

Rowell says it’s especially difficult to find workers to fill a role that is ever-changing.

“Nowadays as the trucks get more computerized, more electrical, we have full battery electric vehicles here. It’s beyond just your basic mechanical abilities,” he said. “Now, they’re very electronic, very complicated, a lot more complex. So finding people that are willing to put forth the effort and move into the electrical side of the business is a little challenging because that tends to be the more scary part of the business.”

Addressing the need is Mt. Horeb-based company WrenchWay. The organization’s educational program connects companies like Kriete with students in the area.

“It’s one of those where everybody’s gonna buy a car and why not learn a little bit more about how to change the tire, when you take it in for maintenance, when the oil needs to be checked, rather than being in the middle of Nebraska trying to figure that out,” Tech Ed Teacher at Mt. Horeb High School Tim Killinger said.

Since forming the connections with area schools, interest is already growing.

“We’ve got I think two or three high school kids that are working with us now on a youth apprentice and then eventually what we’d like to do is keep them working with us full time during the summer,” Parts and Service Director at Zimbrick European Paul Esse said. “And then when they graduate, we try to get them at least into Madison College. We help pay for their tuition and then they come in and they work with us while they’re going to school.”

Esse says from offering job shadowing opportunities to attending career fairs, Zimbrick European is looking to reach students.

“We’re visiting all the schools, making some great relationships, trying to build value for coming into this as a career,” he said. “Not only is it the best time to be a technician right now because they’re so sought after, but it is a rewarding career.”

Even if you’re not looking for a career in the automotive realm, there are skills that apply to all drivers.

“It’s a skill you should absolutely know how to do, especially since basically everyone has a car and it’ll save you some money and get you pretty far in life,” Stapelmann said.

Rowell says another recent change is the number of women applying for their positions. He adds just as many women than men are interested in the industry.

