Belleville-based brass band fills Wis. Capitol with holiday tunes

The Village Brass
The Village Brass(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Holiday music filled Wisconsin’s Capitol Saturday as Belleville-based band ‘The Village Brass’ played classic tunes, getting people in the holiday spirit.

‘The Village Brass’ was assembled this year, according to founder Bennette Harris.

“We’re headquartered in Belleville, the Village of Belleville. Some of our players come from the Village of New Glarus, so, The Village Brass made sense,” Harris said.

Harris says his goal is to find a group to play music by Giovanni Gabrieli, but he says more musicians are needed. With six members now, Harris says a total of 12 people would be ideal.

Saturday was only the second time the group has played together, and it was their very first concert at the Wisconsin Capitol.

“We did play one church service before together and that was the first time in the Capitol, first time playing this music. Oh, it was just awesome,” he said. “Absolutely amazing. I’m sorry that we made so many mistakes., but, but we’re amateurs!”

He adds playing at the Capitol has been a goal of his for some time.

“I’ve heard about other folks playing here. It’s been something I have longed to do and I’m just very happy to be able to do it. And it was all that I had hoped that it would be, you know, with so many people listening and such a beautiful surrounding, such beautiful acoustics.”

Harris says he could definitely see their group performing at the Capitol again.

