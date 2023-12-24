Car crashes into Madison townhome

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car crashed into a townhome on Madison’s southwest side Sunday morning.

This happened at the intersection of Chester Dr. and Jason Pl. shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to the Madison Fire Department, no one was hurt.

There was one person inside of the building at the time of the rash, but they made it out safely.

Only one unit of the eight-unit building was damaged.

The Madison Fire Department says they still had crews on the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

