Car crashes into Madison townhome

Car crashes into townhouse on Madison's southwest side.
Car crashes into townhouse on Madison's southwest side.(WFJ)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car crashed into a townhome on Madison’s southwest side Sunday morning.

This happened at the intersection of Chester Dr. and Jason Pl. shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to the Madison Fire Department, no one was hurt.

There was one person inside of the building at the time of the rash, but they made it out safely.

Only one unit of the eight-unit building was damaged.

The Madison Fire Department says they still had crews on the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

Fog this morning, with rain likely on Christmas.
One foggy Christmas Eve!
The day before Christmas Eve, folks look for gifts while spending time with each other.
Madisonians squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
The day before Christmas Eve, folks look for gifts while spending time with each other.
Madisonians squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve