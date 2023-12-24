Does Santa’s Sleigh Work With No Snow?

Fog improves tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Christmas Eve Everyone!!

I’ll try to keep this short so that you may spend the important time enjoying the holiday with friends and families. Overnight fog was a problem for many people who had flights to catch early this morning or just wanted to get on the road. Finally this afternoon the fog is lifting and our high temperatures area heading into the mid-50s. This evening we’ll begin to see our next weather system move in, bringing us rain beginning tomorrow morning, and lasting through much of the day. Winds will also be picking up on Christmas Day, gusting to 20 mph.

What’s Coming Up...

Christmas Day will stay off and on rainy, and we’re looking for accumulations to range from 1/4 - 1/2″ precipitation by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop slightly for highs, bringing us down to the lower 50s. Rain chances go down on Tuesday as well as temperatures, so we’ll likely see some sun, and highs will fall to the lower 40s. That cooling trend continues for Wednesday and we may add in times of a wintry mix. But don’t expect much in terms of accumulation, we’re still not looking for any real snow on the ground till 2024.

Looking Ahead...

From Thursday into the last day of the year, temperatures continue to fall and skies begin to improve with more sunshine, and high temperatures by the weekend back in the lower 30s.

