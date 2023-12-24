“Far from retirement”: The mission continues for 83-year-old Father Grubba

WESTFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) -At Stone Chapel in Westfield, it’s lights, camera, action for 83-year-old Father Dale Grubba.

“We have the best little chapel by a dam site and it’s true,” Grubba laughed. “God bless you and thanks for being here,” addressing the close friends attending mass.

After nearly 60 years of priesthood Father Grubba is turning the page. Some would call it retirement, but for Father Grubba, the work of the Lord continues.

“In fact, I read an obituary in the Milwaukee Journal, of a priest who retired, and he was retired for 30 years,” Grubba recalled. “And I thought my God, what would I do with being retired for 30 years? I’d be absolutely insane by now!”

With decades of delivering mass within the Diocese of Madison, Father Grubba is reaching a new online audience. “I thought that God would love it if I would build a place in honor of him,” Grubba, explaining his new venture.

Situated along Lawrence Lake, Grubba preaches in a new chapel, one he built using pieces he’s gathered through the years.

“The pews came from a congregational church in Portage, the flooring that we use is lumber from my parents farm.”

On his days of rest, Father Grubba takes his intentions ten miles down the road in Endeavor. “Every Sunday afternoon that I’m available, I come out and sit in this chair, this is my prayer chair,” he pointed out. “I bring with me the intentions that other people have given to me to pray for.”

The chapel and shrine on the one-acre site on West Prairie St. dates back to the 1950′s where at the time, served regional migrant communities.

Over time, the chapel became a community center for the village of Endeavor. “...And then after that the place just fell into ruin,” Grubba explained. “It was so overgrown with brush and so forth that a lot of people in Endeavor didn’t even know it that was here,” Grubba said.

In dire need of some TLC, in 2020, the lot changed hands once more.

“Somebody came up with the brilliant idea and said, ‘I bet ya Father Grubba would be a sucker enough to want to do that,’” he chuckled.

Called to a new mission, Father Grubba got to work. “He started with the restoration of the shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe. The mosaic was originally hand-crafted by two nuns in the 1960′s using old whiskey and beer bottles, car tail lights and ceramics.

“I love this corner because when I look up it just looks like the Blessed Mother is looking right down at me from this position,” he smiled, while looking up.

Around the grounds are plans for three more shrines, two of which are already taking shape. Standing directly next to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the build is in dedication of South American martyrs, who have died for their faith in South American countries.

Beside that, sits a shrine in honor of Our Lady of Lourdes, religious grounds in France where 70 miracles have been declared by the Catholic Church. The final of four builds, will be for the raising of Lazarus from the dead.

The one-acre holy grounds in Endeavor is located at 409 West Prairie St. From left to right pictured above is the shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe, South American Martyrs, Our Lady of Lourdes. (Phoebe Murray)

“I want this to be a place where people come and they pray where they really are praying for their deepest of needs,” Father Grubba said.

He is dedicated to making this a religious retreat for people to gather, something Father Grubba misses most.

“It would become in a way like Holy Hill [in Milwaukee] you know, a place where priests are saying masses and people are coming and visiting,” he envisioned. “Hopefully in droves, that’s my prayer.”

From the ‘prayer chair’ Grubba reflects on his master plans with a million-dollar project ahead. “When you look around, just like when I looked around to begin with...I thought to myself my God what have I gotten myself into out here...But I guarantee you it will get done and it will look beautiful.

Father Grubba sitting in his 'prayer chair' looking out over the newly restore shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Phoebe Murray)

Back in Westfield, the Stone Chapel doesn’t stand alone, it’s attached to the former Dahlke Brewery. Father Grubba hopes, with the help of a partner, will turn the building back into a working winery.

“The winery has always been on the backburner...but I still follow it I still study it and now that I’m retired out here I hope to make some wine on my own once again,” he envisioned, with the help from an interested party.

One year ago, WMTV introduced you to Father Grubba who at the time, was hand cycling to his 86th marathon. He qualified and completed in the 2023 NYC marathon in November. Father Grubba still finds time to train weekly in his new city of Westfield, just 25 minutes west of Princeton.

When WMTV traveled to Westfield to see Father Grubba’s ‘online’ mass in person, friends made the trip as well to attend in person.

Barb and Tim Huth of Neshkoro said they miss Father Grubba at St. James dearly. “He’s amazing that’s all we can say really, one in a million,” Barb said as she alongside Tim spoke highly of their former priest following mass outside of Stone Chapel.

“He lifts you up, you get out of church and you feel really happy,” Tim added. The two said it was a sad day last summer for their parish when he left.

“When a priest tells you he loves you, that means a lot,” Barb ended.

Father Grubba said he is beyond blessed to have so many people in his life supporting him financially in his mission to serve God. The shrines on the grounds in Endeavor were donated by Gary and Nicole Nemmers.

Glen Shultz helped to build the Stone Chapel in Westfield as well as the Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in Endeavor.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of good people who are experts at what they do,” Grubba said. “God just blessed me, and my whole life has been just great as a result of all those things and all those people.”

HOW TO HELP:

If you would like to volunteer your time or provide monetary donations towards Grubba’s projects in the works, feel free to reach out to Father Grubba at grubba@centurytel.net.

