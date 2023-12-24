Hundreds kick off holiday weekend at Overture Center’s ‘The Nutcracker’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people kicked off the holiday weekend at the Overture Center Saturday, with holiday classics playing throughout the day.

‘The Nutcracker’ and “A Christmas Carol’ were showing this Saturday, people packing into theatres to watch the holiday classics.

Magical sets and costumed ballet dancers were accompanied by live music during The Nutcracker, the center said. The show was a collaboration between Madison Ballet and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

The decades old show was first performed in 1892 and for some families has become a holiday tradition.

“My mom used to take my sister and I to ‘The Nutcracker’ when I was a little girl, and so it’s just tradition that I’m finally able to kind of carry on.” Marissa Howland said. “I have seen it when I was younger but I haven’t seen it in several years, so I’m just looking forward to the nostalgia from my childhood, going with my mom and now I get to bring my daughters and it’s pretty exciting,”

The final showing is Sunday at 1 p.m. with tickets still available.

