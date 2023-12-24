Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bittersweet day for the Madison community Sunday as Lane’s Bakery officially closed its doors after nearly 70 years.

Co-owner Becky Lane says people began lining up at their door around 4:30 a.m., customers hoping to score one last kringle and donut.

The closure comes after the Lane family started the business in 1954 selling cookies, donuts, and classic Wisconsin Kringles. Now, owners Charles and Becky Lane are ready to let it go.

“It’s the right time, as hard as it is to do that,” Becky said Sunday.

Charles Lane is the grandson of the original owner and has worked in the business for 40 of its nearly 70 years open. He says it’s an emotional transition to have to make, and that he’ll miss his customers most of all.

Elaine Staley has been going to Lane’s for over 30 years. She says the news of their closure was devastating.

“Donuts was part of it. They did my wedding cake, they’ve done birthdays for family members and it’s just not going to be the same,” she said. “It was so nice that it was generationally owned and you could go way back and it just followed.

Despite the sadness felt over the last few months, Becky says their family is taken aback by the gratitude shown by the community.

“There was someone here at 4:30… we’re like ‘No...’ An employee came in and we’re like “No… “So we all had to do a peak… sure enough. To us it’s overwhelming… I guess we didn’t realize the extent that we meant to people.”

The Lane’s were initially hoping to sell the bakery to someone, even offering to show them the ropes, but no buyers came forward.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.