Madison police urge sober, attentive driving this holiday season

By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is urging drivers to stay attentive and sober on the roads this holiday season.

MPD reminded residents it is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday campaign from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1, 2024, along with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers must be sober and should plan ahead if they plan to drink an alcoholic beverage, MPD stated. This could mean having someone be a designated driver, calling a rideshare service or not drinking at all.

In addition to being responsible with alcohol, MPD spokesperson Korrie Rondorf said the agency is urging people to take their time when heading to their destination and expect holiday traffic.

“Leaving enough time to get to your destination and in a reasonable amount of time without feeling rushed, making sure that you’re leaving early to avoid some of that congestion, is some of the biggest advice that we could pass on this weekend,” Rondorf said.

MPD noted December is a particularly deadly month for drunk driving crashes, especially during the holidays.

