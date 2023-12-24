Madisonians squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The day before Christmas Eve, folks look for gifts while spending time with each other.

Store Owner Jennifer Van Wart of Twigs at Hilldale says the holiday season is her favorite time of the year because of the customers she meets along the way.

”We actually have a little bit of a tradition that usually on Christmas Eve there are, there’s like a good core group of guys who come in and they’re really almost like friends at this point,” Van Wart said.

Every year the store provides a deal with a fun twist for shoppers.

”It’s the last one that we have in the month of December before Christmas and it’s everything that’s red or green or mostly red or green is 20% off,” she said.

If you are in a rush and order ahead, her elves are ready to assist in time constraints.

”You can purchase it so you can guarantee that item is going to be here held for you,” Van Wart said. “We can even wrap it ahead of time and you can just cruise in and pick it up and we’ll have it ready.”

When shopping slows down many hope to make memories with loved ones.

“It’s exciting because I can now, I can just spend more time with family and enjoy time with these two,” Delgado Lopez said.

Twigs is open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

