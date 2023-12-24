One foggy Christmas Eve!

Dense fog this morning

Widespread rain on Christmas

Getting a bit cooler later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting off this morning with more dense fog. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that will last until 9 AM this morning. Be careful if you’re out on the roads early this morning, you may want to give yourself a bit of extra time to get where you’re headed.

The gray and wet weather continues not just through Christmas, but through most of this week. Our best chance of rain remains to be Monday, but isolated rain or snow showers look possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

What’s Coming Up...

Fog will begin to dissipate through the mid to late morning, but some light fog will likely still remain through the afternoon as it did yesterday. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, thanks to southerly winds, with highs in the mid to lower 50s this afternoon.

Any travel plans this evening should be in the clear as the rain we’re watching for Monday will hold off to the west. Clouds remain overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will begin to strengthen out of the south.

Christmas is still looking wet, but it does look like most of the morning will be on the drier side. Rain will begin to move in during the late morning and midday hours, becoming the most widespread in the afternoon. Showers will last through the evening, gradually pushing farther northeast later in the night. Rain amounts will be around a quarter to a half inch.

If you plan to be on the roads tomorrow afternoon, be prepared for some slower travel in busier areas and also strong easterly winds on open roadways.

Looking Ahead...

The weather-maker will be slow to move out but will begin to lose intensity over the next few days. We’ll keep very small chances for a stray rain or snow showers through Thursday, but any precip will likely be a minor inconvenience.

Temperatures will begin to get a bit cooler as the week goes on, but we’ll still be staying well above-average for late December. No accumulating snow chances in the next 7-days.

