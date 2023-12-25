Beloit Police investigating after teen shot Christmas morning

(MGN)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. reports one person was taken to the hospital after being shot late Monday morning.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Porter and Yates Avenues as police investigate the shooting, which they say occurred just before 11 a.m. However, Beloit PD said there is no current threat to the community.

A 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. WMTV 15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee woman found safe
Seniors at Mt. Horeb high school Sawyer Stapelmann and Payton Jones practice changing a tire.
As automotive industry shifts, Dane Co. auto shops see growing interest at schools
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Santa doesn't need snow, his sleight is equipped for all weather types
Does Santa’s Sleigh Work With No Snow?