Beloit Police investigating after teen shot Christmas morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. reports one person was taken to the hospital after being shot late Monday morning.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Porter and Yates Avenues as police investigate the shooting, which they say occurred just before 11 a.m. However, Beloit PD said there is no current threat to the community.

A 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. WMTV 15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.