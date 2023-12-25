California police seek suspect in the hit-and-run deaths of 2 young siblings

Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that...
Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers on Friday.

Police responded to a reported traffic collision at an intersection in Antioch around 11:30 p.m., the Antioch Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles, including one carrying two boys, aged 12 and 13.

The boys were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but died of their injuries, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot, police said.

“It appears speed and reckless driving were factors in this incident,” the police statement said.

A witness reported seeing a black SUV speed past. He heard a crash and went to the scene, where he found the driver of the car that apparently was hit by the SUV, KGO-TV reported.

The witness said he helped the man, believed to be the father of the two boys, remove one of them from his car.

The Antioch police asked members of the public with any information to contact the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

Civilian deaths are mounting in Gaza. (CNN, ROYAL JORDANIAN FORCES, @ISRAELIPM_HEB VIA X,...
Gaza aid distribution interrupted by chaos, gunfire
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
The family is racing to get the government to stop and let their adopted son stay in the U.S....
Disabled teen faces deportation despite adoptive mother's efforts to get him US citizenship
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane