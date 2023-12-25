Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman last seen on Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gladys Warford.

Warford was last seen December 24th at 4 p.m. on the 4800 block of North 58th St. in Milwaukee, according to officials.

Gladys Warford, Silver Alert (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

She is driving a Turquoise 2020 Jeep Renegade, with a Wisconsin license plate, AJR6956.

Turquoise 2020 Jeep Renegade, Silver Alert (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

She is described as a female, Black, 5′ tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and short, black hair.

Warford was wearing a Packers or Bucks hat, brown sweater with a green vest, and brown peanut foam slippers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

