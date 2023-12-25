Will Rain Dampen Your Travel Plans

Depends on when you hit the roads
But drier by the start of Tuesday
But drier by the start of Tuesday(WMTV)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
  • Winds ramp up tonight
  • Temperatures head back down through the week
  • Snow for New Years Eve?
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Merry Christmas to all those who are celebrating!!

It sure didn’t feel like our typical Christmas with no snow and temperatures making it to the lower to mid-50s, but compared to a Christmas with gusty winds, low temperatures, and slick roads, this one didn’t seem so bad to me.

Rain will stick with us through the rest of the evening and overnight and we’ll also pick up some gusty winds as well.  Accumulations are expected to be between ¼ - ½”.  The one positive is that fog is no longer a threat.  After two days of dense and patchy fog, our atmosphere has too much mixing for any fog to develop.

What’s Coming Up...

Overnight rain will end, winds will subside, and clouds will stay with us through most of Tuesday.  It will be another day without sunshine for most of us, but a rare glimpse may happen before sunset.  Highs will finally be making their way down and settling in the lower 40s.  Expect Wednesday to be a similar day with lows in the lower 40s and staying mostly cloudy. By Thursday temperatures will drop into the 30s, and with a few trofs rotating through our area, we could see a few flurries off and on during the day.  Expect it to stay cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

I’m sure that everyone will be happy that the sun is back on Friday and Saturday.  Even though temperatures will be near normal, the winds will be light, making it feel really pleasant to be outside.

Then on New Year’s Eve, clouds are back, temperatures stay in the upper 20s, and we are looking at a chance for snow to bring in the new year.  Models are still in disagreement on any precipitation, but what’s not in disagreement is that temperatures will be back to more of a winter feel.

No Sun In Sight