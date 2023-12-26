Badger football leave for Tampa

Wisconsin football left for Tampa, Fla. on Tuesday to play no. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
By Anderley Penwell and Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football left for Tampa, Fla. on Tuesday to play no. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

LSU will be without Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out from the bowl in mid-December. Instead, redshirt sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is expected to fill Daniels’ role at the bowl. Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell knows Nussmeier, having played with his father, Doug, for a year with the New Orleans Saints.

The Badgers and Tigers will play on January 1.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

Wisconsin's John Blackwell (25) against Chicago State's A.J. Neal (10) during the second half...
Badgers rise to no. 23; Florida Atlantic hits highest ranking in AP men’s hoops poll
D'Yanis Jimenez had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wisconsin's 76-64 win vs. Eastern Illinois.
Jimenez’s double-double propels Badgers women to a win over Eastern Illinois
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on Saturday,...
Badgers’ Wohler to return for 2024
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike joins Mertz in Gainesville