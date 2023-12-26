Badger football leave for Tampa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football left for Tampa, Fla. on Tuesday to play no. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

LSU will be without Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out from the bowl in mid-December. Instead, redshirt sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is expected to fill Daniels’ role at the bowl. Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell knows Nussmeier, having played with his father, Doug, for a year with the New Orleans Saints.

The Badgers and Tigers will play on January 1.

