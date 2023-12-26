Clouds Today, Some Sunshine Tomorrow

Temperatures Will Remain mild
More mild temperatures are in the forecast with some sunshine on the way tomorrow.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
  • Above Average Temperatures Today
  • Little, If Any Precipitation This Week
  • A Little Cooler By the New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have more mild temperatures in the forecast through this week. There will however be a lot of clouds hanging around once again today. The high temperature occurred earlier this morning when it was 41°. Temperatures are expected to hold nearly steady in the upper 30s through the remainder of the day.

Cloudy skies, mild temperatures and some rain are on the way for the weekend.
What’s Coming Up...

There is going to be a little more wind today than there has been around here lately. Wind is expected in the 5 to 10 mph range and that will generate wind chills in the lower to middle 30s through the day.

Our only chance of any precipitation will be a chance of a little rain or snow on Thursday that is only a slight chance though. It looks dry Friday Saturday, Sunday and Monday with some sunshine each day.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures are going to fall off a bit through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Highs are anticipated in the 30s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.A second system will approach on Sunday making its way through Sunday night and into Christmas day Monday. This system will bring more significant rainfall to the region with rain totals expected to exceed an inch in some spots. The wind will pick up as well.

