Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet evacuated after possible bomb threat, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are evacuating the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Janesville on Tuesday after a possible bomb threat was reported.

The Janesville Police Department stated that the inside of the store, located at 2421 Humes Road, and the parking lot was being evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

JPD noted it is investigating the credibility of the threat and reviewing all information they have. Officers asked for understanding and cooperation as first responders work in the area.

