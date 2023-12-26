Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet evacuated after possible bomb threat, police report

Janesville Police Chief David Moore will work a dual position as head of the police department and as interim city manager.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are evacuating the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Janesville on Tuesday after a possible bomb threat was reported.

The Janesville Police Department stated that the inside of the store, located at 2421 Humes Road, and the parking lot was being evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

JPD noted it is investigating the credibility of the threat and reviewing all information they have. Officers asked for understanding and cooperation as first responders work in the area.

WMTV 15 News has a crew on the way to the area and will update this story as details develop.

