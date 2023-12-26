LaFleur calls for offense to put up points to give defense a break

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - On Christmas Eve, the Packers beat the Panthers 33-30 on a last minute field goal from Anders Carlson that kept Green Bay’s playoff hopes alive. They will need a little bit more Christmas magic in the from either the Rams and the Seahawks to extend the season.

The Packers’ defense continues to be suspect at best. Sunday was Bryce Young’s first 300 yard game of his career. While the Packers led 30-16 in the fourth quarter, Green Bay gave up two touchdowns to DJ Chark Junior to eventually tie the game.

While fans and media may point at the defense as the problem this season, head coach Matt LaFleur needs the offense to be productive and allow the defense some time on the bench.

“That was definitely frustrating. I mean, offensively, you’ve got to give them a breather, especially if we’re bleeding a little bit defensively. We’ve got to find a way to put together a scoring drive, we’ve got to figure out how to get some first downs to allow those guys to recover and recoup. Momentum is a crazy phenomenon and I think they got the momentum in the second half and they were rolling, really, in every phase.”

Up next, the Packers will play the Vikings on New Years Eve on Sunday Night Football on WMTV 15.

