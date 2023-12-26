Lottery player wins $73k from ticket bought in Cottage Grove

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lucky lottery player’s Christmas weekend was a little more jolly after winning a $73,000 payout from a ticket bought at a Cottage Grove convenience store.

Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday that the winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 1601 Landmark Drive, in Cottage Grove. The winning numbers were 2-10-15-17-26.

Santa also came early in Milwaukee, where a player won over $129,000 from a Fast Play ticket on Saturday.

There was also a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wabeno for the Dec. 23 drawing, as well as a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold for the Christmas Day drawing in Mount Pleasant.

