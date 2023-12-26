Lottery player wins $73k from ticket bought in Cottage Grove

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lucky lottery player’s Christmas weekend was a little more jolly after winning a $73,000 payout from a ticket bought at a Cottage Grove convenience store.

Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday that the winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 1601 Landmark Drive, in Cottage Grove. The winning numbers were 2-10-15-17-26.

Santa also came early in Milwaukee, where a player won over $129,000 from a Fast Play ticket on Saturday.

There was also a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wabeno for the Dec. 23 drawing, as well as a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold for the Christmas Day drawing in Mount Pleasant.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

Wisconsin football left for Tampa, Fla. on Tuesday to play no. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Badgers football leave for Tampa
Christmas tree recycling
Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week
In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Some sunshine returns tomorrow!
The sun finally returns tomorrow!