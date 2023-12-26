Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Madisonians start to take down ornaments, ribbons and other decorations, City officials are providing dates for curbside Christmas tree collection.

City of Madison Streets Division crews will pick up trees starting Jan. 2, 2024, and a second round of collections starts on Jan. 16.

Trees will be taken to the Streets Division brush processing center, where they are ground into mulch.

Trees must be clear of any stands, decorations and bags to be eligible for pick-up.

Those who have trees they would like to be taken must place them out by 6:30 a.m. at the start of the pick-up window, either on Jan. 2 or Jan. 16.

Crews will not be collecting wreaths, boughs or any other evergreen decorations. City of Madison said residents should put these items directly in the trash.

Trees and other brush will not be collected again until the regular collection season in the spring.

If there is any inclement weather during collections, City of Madison said snow removal duties will be prioritized.

Those who miss pick-ups or would like to drop off a tree themselves can head to one of the City’s drop-off sites.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.