Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week

Christmas tree recycling
Christmas tree recycling(WRDW/WAGT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Madisonians start to take down ornaments, ribbons and other decorations, City officials are providing dates for curbside Christmas tree collection.

City of Madison Streets Division crews will pick up trees starting Jan. 2, 2024, and a second round of collections starts on Jan. 16.

Trees will be taken to the Streets Division brush processing center, where they are ground into mulch.

Trees must be clear of any stands, decorations and bags to be eligible for pick-up.

Those who have trees they would like to be taken must place them out by 6:30 a.m. at the start of the pick-up window, either on Jan. 2 or Jan. 16.

Crews will not be collecting wreaths, boughs or any other evergreen decorations. City of Madison said residents should put these items directly in the trash.

Trees and other brush will not be collected again until the regular collection season in the spring.

If there is any inclement weather during collections, City of Madison said snow removal duties will be prioritized.

Those who miss pick-ups or would like to drop off a tree themselves can head to one of the City’s drop-off sites.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Some sunshine returns tomorrow!
The sun finally returns tomorrow!
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
New Illinois law gives parents more time to grieve after tragedy