More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

No one matched all six numbers drawn to win the Powerball jackpot for Christmas, so the grand...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas
Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.
More retailers charging fees for holiday returns
Christmas tree recycling
Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week
City of Madison Streets Division crews will pick up trees starting Jan. 2, 2024, and a second...
Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week