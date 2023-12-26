MPD looking for suspects in an attempted armed carjacking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a group of suspects involved in an attempted car jacking Monday night.

MPD says at around 10:15 p.m. at least three suspects tried to carjack someone on the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue. One of them took out a gun during the altercation. No one was hurt.

The suspects were not able to steal the car and fled the area. It is not clear which way they went or what kind of vehicle they were driving but the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. You can also submit information anonymously with the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. MPD adds you may be eligible for a monetary reward.

