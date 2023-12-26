MPD looking for suspects in an attempted armed carjacking

Madison Police Department, Wisconsin
Madison Police Department, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a group of suspects involved in an attempted car jacking Monday night.

MPD says at around 10:15 p.m. at least three suspects tried to carjack someone on the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue. One of them took out a gun during the altercation. No one was hurt.

The suspects were not able to steal the car and fled the area. It is not clear which way they went or what kind of vehicle they were driving but the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. You can also submit information anonymously with the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. MPD adds you may be eligible for a monetary reward.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Latest News

Car vs. Pedestrian on W. Badger road.
Pedestrian hit by car on Madison’s south side
Father Grubba
Sun Prairie restaurant distributes free Ghanaian meals on Christmas
Restaurant owners in Sun Prairie are spending their Christmas serving others, distributing up...
Sun Prairie restaurant distributes free Ghanaian meals on Christmas