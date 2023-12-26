New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenage girl whom authorities once called “the largest drug dealer of fentanyl identified in the schools in Brown County” is facing additional charges.

16-year-old Maylia Sotelo remains in adult court on a $150,000 cash bond. She was just 15 when she was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering drugs. Investigators say she sold drugs to an 18-year-old De Pere man last year who died of an overdose.

Sotelo appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an additional four charges related to possession and intent to deliver fentanyl and marijuana.

In the 23-page criminal complaint filed, prosecutors go into detail about Sotelo’s alleged drug dealing and her conversations with potential buyers through Facebook Messenger and Instagram. After the arrest, investigators seized Sotelo’s phone.

On it, they found evidence of criminal activity and dozens of conversations involving Sotelo selling drugs like fentanyl and marijuana for several months. In one instance, investigators say they have evidence she sold fentanyl on school grounds.

Another conversation shows Sotelo talking to a buyer about another person’s overdose. Sotelo is also charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of an 18-year-old who was found slumped over in his bedroom last year.

These new charges come with another $100,000 cash bond for Sotelo. She will be back in court next week.

