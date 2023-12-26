New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’

New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenage girl whom authorities once called “the largest drug dealer of fentanyl identified in the schools in Brown County” is facing additional charges.

16-year-old Maylia Sotelo remains in adult court on a $150,000 cash bond. She was just 15 when she was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering drugs. Investigators say she sold drugs to an 18-year-old De Pere man last year who died of an overdose.

Sotelo appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an additional four charges related to possession and intent to deliver fentanyl and marijuana.

Four new charges related to delivering and possessing fentanyl were filed Tuesday against Sotelo.

In the 23-page criminal complaint filed, prosecutors go into detail about Sotelo’s alleged drug dealing and her conversations with potential buyers through Facebook Messenger and Instagram. After the arrest, investigators seized Sotelo’s phone.

On it, they found evidence of criminal activity and dozens of conversations involving Sotelo selling drugs like fentanyl and marijuana for several months. In one instance, investigators say they have evidence she sold fentanyl on school grounds.

Another conversation shows Sotelo talking to a buyer about another person’s overdose. Sotelo is also charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of an 18-year-old who was found slumped over in his bedroom last year.

These new charges come with another $100,000 cash bond for Sotelo. She will be back in court next week.

Four new charges have been filed against the teen accused of being the largest fentanyl dealer in Brown County schools.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Police investigating suspected hate crime at downtown Madison restaurant
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without laywer
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without laywer
Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Janesville Farm & Fleet.
Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet evacuated after possible bomb threat, police report
Warm weather challenges Portage ski resort during it's busiest week
Warm weather challenges Wisconsin ski resorts during busy holiday week