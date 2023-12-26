New Illinois law gives parents more time to grieve after tragedy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid bereavement but that will soon change starting Jan. 1.

‘Zachary’s Parent Protection Act’ will require employers to provide unpaid leave for grieving parents. That’s up to 12 weeks for larger employers and up to six weeks for smaller employers.

“I think it’s a shame that we had to turn it into a law to mandate employers.”

Laura Kane’s son Zachary committed suicide at 14 years old. When Zachary died, Laura says she didn’t have enough time to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“I ended up getting fired. It was losing my child but then losing my source of income to provide for my surviving children. Like you know, it was extremely stressful,” she recalled.

Since Laura was just 30 days into her new job, she wasn’t eligible to take any of the unpaid bereavement days. That’s why she created ‘Zachary’s Parent Protection Act’ so that parents who may go through a similar situation will now have that job protection. The new law will take effect on Jan. 1.

“Unfortunately, unless it’s happened to them, I feel like people don’t understand the turmoil that goes in our minds as survivors.” “I couldn’t process the loss, and my mental health deteriorated. I was having constant panic attacks at work.”

If a parent does lose a child to suicide or homicide, they will now have up to a year after their child dies to use their unpaid bereavement days without fear of losing their job. The days don’t have to be used all at once.

“My son’s funeral was on a Friday, and I was required to return to work that following Monday... With this new law, in effect, it won’t matter.”

Laura is also the founder of Marshmallow’s Hope to make mental health a priority and prevent children from committing suicide. She says she didn’t know how common it was for parents to lose their jobs after losing a child until she created the non-profit.

Local lawmakers like State Rep. Maurice West and State Senator Steve Stadelman sponsored the bill. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed this bill into law this past June.

